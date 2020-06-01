Clear, Dry, and Mild Morning

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. The sun will be in full force again today and heating the Heartland up quickly into the low 80s by the afternoon. Today is going to be one of the last comfortable days of the week. Winds will change out of the southeast by the afternoon and uncomfortable dew points slowly return starting tomorrow through the rest of the week.
Summer heat and humidity return quickly. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s this week. Heat indices will feel like the mid 90s by Friday afternoon.
First half of this week will remain fairly dry, but scattered rain/storms may occur the second half of the week. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a strong line of storms will push in from the north. The line will weaken as it continues to move south in to southern Illinois, but we will have to monitor for strong/severe storms possible.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.