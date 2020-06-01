Century Casinos reopen in Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville

CAPE GIRARDEAU and CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Century Casinos in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville will reopen on Monday, June 1.
Patrons will notice a few changes as they enter each gambling location.
In the lobby, thermal cameras have been installed to detect signs of a fever. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4º will not be allowed to enter the business.
Guests are also encouraged to wear a face covering.
Safety measures are in place on the casino floor.
Some gaming tables and machines will have barriers in place to protect guests and employees.
Hand sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout each casino.
Patrons are asked to practice social distancing and smoking or the use of tobacco products will not be allowed in some areas.
Casinos in Missouri were ordered to temporarily close on March 17 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
