Century Casino Reopens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Some Missouri casinos are back open across the heartland with a new look and name, ready for business.
“We are very excited to be reopened here at Century casino here in Cape Girardeau and want to welcome everyone back.”
General manager Lyle Randolph says that while the casino was closed due to the corona virus pandemic, on the inside they were busy preparing to keep you safe.
“We’ve done a lot of different things with social distancing barriers. Temperature checks as you come through turnstiles. And just trying to look at all our operational practices and make good decisions for all of our employees and customers.”
Patricia Damouth, came all the way from Fredericktown to visit the casino.
“I left at seven o’clock this morning. I’ve been sitting on that paring lot waiting for those doors to open. I am so excited to be back.”
Who says she feels safer due to the new safety measures the casino has put into place.
“I’m high risk, I’ve got diabetes, I’ve got COPD, but I feel comfortable here.”
Cape resident Earl Rhodes tells me, that he is happy to see see everyone social distancing.
“There is one thing for sure, you ain’t real close to nobody. They’ve got the shields up. And people who don’t like cigarette smoke, that took care of a lot of that too.”
The Century casino’s new limited hours are from 10am to 2 am seven days a week with a limited menu at the lone wolf express restaurant. and Rudolf says that although personal protection equipment is not required to enter the casino, it is highly encouraged.
