Bi-County Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | June 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 3:52 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.

The four new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • One woman in her 90s
  • One man in his 30s
  • Two men in their 70s

Two are being placed in isolation and two are hospitalized.

To date, there have been a total of 68 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 53 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.

