Thousands participate in Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The 28th Blessings of the Bikes event kicked off on Sunday bringing in more than two-thousand bikers to Alto Pass, Illinois.
The bikers made their way up to Bald Knob Cross in groups of 10 or less, where they held a ride through event and said that prayers. All while adhering to social distancing orders.
People we talked with said it’s important they have this blessing and stay safe out on the road.
“It’s part of the central part of our prayers is that they shine in the eyes of the other vehicles on the road,” Dan Tifft said. “It’s very easy to be missed on something small and two-wheeled and it just help to cover them and give them the confidence.”
“Personally, it’s a choice for every rider,” Grant Venus said. “It’s a beautiful day to come up here and get out here but the fact that you get to have a nice ride and leave knowing there’s been prayer and faith gone into your bike and into you for the riding season, it’s a really big thing.”
One dollar donations for the cross were also accepted.
