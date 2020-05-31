Southeast Missouri band performs social distancing concert for charity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri band put on a social distancing friendly concert on Sunday, May 31 at Circle Park in Chaffee, Mo.
Grand Opening took the stage at 2:00 p.m. and played a unique blend of classic rock, country and modern pop hits.
The Chaffee Historical Society hosted the concert.
The event was free, however, monetary donations were encouraged with all funds raised going to Life360 Community Services.
Attendees were urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and be mindful of social distancing.
Grand Opening streamed the concert live on its Facebook page.
