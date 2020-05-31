Peaceful protest in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several dozen protesters gathered at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau in a peaceful protest on Sunday.
Cars honked in support as they drove past.
The group shouted “No justice No peace, hands up, and can’t breathe.”
Rallying cries that have been used in other protests around the country.
Music kept up the spirits of the crowd and several people brought chairs and blankets.
Water was also available.
Several people are recording the protest.
