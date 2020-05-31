Mountain View man facing murder charges in missing woman investigation

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On May 21, US Park Rangers discovered Brittany Gorman’s unoccupied pickup truck within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow in southern Texas County.
Items found at the scene indicated that Gorman may have been injured.
Deputies from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office along with Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel responded to Buck Hollow to assist park rangers.
A joint investigation involving the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was initiated.
Police arrested a Dylan Hanger, 28, of Mountain View, on May 30.
He led investigators to a location in the Mark Twain National Forest in Ozark County where human remains believed to be that of Brittany Gorman were found.
Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Hanger with Murder 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Hanger is being held in the Texas County Jail without bond.
