More than a hundred protest in Black Lives Matter Movement in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred people came out to Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau for a Black Lives Matter movement.
They gathered at Capaha Park with signs and speakers who shared their thoughts about the matter.
This event is in honor of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died while in police custody.
“I’m here for myself, I’m here for my son and all African-American young men in America just letting everybody know that we do matter and you should care about us. We’re all one family,” Daniel Duroseau said.
One person said it’s inspiring to see so many people come together for this event.
“When I saw that Facebook post, I had no clue if there were going to be 20 people or 200 people here. And seeing so many people and so many different ethnicities here, it’s inspiring,” Vegas Southworth said.
A former police officer has been charged in Floyd’s death, after video showed him with his knee in Floyd’s neck, as he told officers he was struggling to breathe.
