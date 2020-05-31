KY 408/West 8th Street closed in Benton due to sinkhole

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 408/West 8th Street in Benton due to a sinkhole, between Maple Street and Olive Street.
A Benton City Police officer found a small sinkhole along KY 408/West 8th Street about a block west of the U.S. 641/Main Street intersection.
Ky. Transportation Cabinet employees were called to investigate the hole.
They found that, while the hole at the surface was fairly small, it extended several feet down.
This indicates there may be a larger void below the roadway.
The initial investigation showed that the hole may be the result of a leaking storm drain beneath the roadway.
A KYTC crew will be back at the site around 7:00 a.m. on Monday to further evaluate the hole and plan repairs to the roadway.
Drivers may self-detour via side streets. Trucks should self-detour via an appropriate state route.
