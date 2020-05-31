Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Cook County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker has signed a disaster proclamation for Cook County.
The proclamation will hasten the use of state resources, personnel and equipment to help the City of Chicago.
Earlier on Sunday, Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the City of Chicago.
The Guard will be supporting local authorities in enforcing street closures around the city.
The Illinois State Police and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are also aiding the City of Chicago in this operation.
The State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring operations throughout the state and fulfilling requests from local governments.
All soldiers deployed for Active Duty will be outfitted with personal protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, to address the threats our current COVID environment.
On Sunday, IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau also ordered a 24-hour closure of all Community Based Testing Sites in Illinois to protect the staff and patients attending these facilities.
