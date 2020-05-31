First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

As we go through the upcoming week we will see a return of heat and humidity as an upper ridge develops over the region. By Wednesday we’ll have afternoon highs near 90, with dew points near 70, giving us summer conditions. It continues to look as though we may have a better chance of a few thunderstorms later in the week (esp. Thursday and Friday) as a weak frontal boundary stalls in the region, but by next week this will be dissipating and next weekend looks hot, humid and mostly dry.