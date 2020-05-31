First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the weekend and the month with a continuation of our pleasant pattern. Surface high pressure will be to our north today, giving us light northeast breezes. This will keep temps and humidity levels a bit below normal through tonight, before we start to warm up a bit on Monday. Highs this afternoon look to be a degree or two warmer than on Saturday, but with fairly low dew point temps it will still be very nice.
As we go through the upcoming week we will see a return of heat and humidity as an upper ridge develops over the region. By Wednesday we’ll have afternoon highs near 90, with dew points near 70, giving us summer conditions. It continues to look as though we may have a better chance of a few thunderstorms later in the week (esp. Thursday and Friday) as a weak frontal boundary stalls in the region, but by next week this will be dissipating and next weekend looks hot, humid and mostly dry.
