First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A combination of a developing upper ridge and more humid southerly winds will result in much warmer and more humid weather during the upcoming week. It still looks as though we may have our first official ‘90° day’ on Wednesday. However, an added complication will be a small but increasing risk of thunderstorms from late Wednesday into Thursday, which could bring temps down in some areas. With very warm and humid conditions, a few strong thunderstorms could result. It now looks as though we’ll be drying out again by Friday and into next weekend as the upper ridge builds again, so next weekend looks mainly dry but with summer-like heat and humidity.