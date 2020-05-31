First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It was a bit warmer this afternoon but still very pleasant on this final day of the month. Our quiet and mainly sunny weather will continue into the work week, but with a rather sharp trend to warmer and more humid conditions, especially by Tuesday. Tonight and tomorrow will continue to be relatively comfortable, although with slightly higher air temps and dew points. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s north to the low 80s south, which is still a bit below average for the first day of June. But by the middle of next week it will feel like ‘summer’ in our region.
A combination of a developing upper ridge and more humid southerly winds will result in much warmer and more humid weather during the upcoming week. It still looks as though we may have our first official ‘90° day’ on Wednesday. However, an added complication will be a small but increasing risk of thunderstorms from late Wednesday into Thursday, which could bring temps down in some areas. With very warm and humid conditions, a few strong thunderstorms could result. It now looks as though we’ll be drying out again by Friday and into next weekend as the upper ridge builds again, so next weekend looks mainly dry but with summer-like heat and humidity.
