First Alert: Another beautiful day

(KFVS) - Saturday’s nice weather will continue into Sunday.
Today we’ll have some light northwest winds.
This will keep the temps and humidity levels a bit below normal.
Highs this afternoon look to be a degree or two warmer than on Saturday.
As we go through the upcoming week we will see a return of heat and humidity.
By Wednesday we’ll have afternoon highs near 90, with dew points near 70, giving us summer conditions.
It continues to look as though we may have a better chance of a few thunderstorms later in the week, especially on Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend looks hot, humid and mostly dry.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.