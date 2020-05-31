Calloway County shots fired investigation ongoing

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 30 at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received several calls from the area of Hwy 94 West and Rob Mason Road reporting gun shots being fired at a vehicle.
While deputies were in route to the location, a call was received reporting a man parked in the middle of Hwy 94 West just before the Graves County line with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the hospital for treatment.
The vehicle and person or persons involved in the shooting fled the area after the shooting and the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
