Cape Girardeau BLM protest turns into march, police block roads

Cape Girardeau BLM protest turns into march, police block roads
Protesters take over intersection (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | May 31, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 6:35 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau Black Lives Matter (BLM) Protest, turned into a march on May 31.

The protest started at Capaha Park, where it spread to the neighboring intersection.

About 100 to 150 protesters marched down Broadway towards the Mississippi River.

Protesters in Cape Girardeau
Protesters in Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS)

Cape Girardeau Police blocked off the downtown side streets to protect the peaceful protesters from traffic.

Traffic was redirected.

Once at the intersection of Broadway and Water St, there were speeches and chanting.

Posted by Tayler Davis KFVS on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Then the protesters sat, and had a moment of silence for those whose who are victims of police violence.

A moment of silence
A moment of silence (Source: KFVS)

The event is in honor of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.