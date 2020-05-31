Cape Girardeau BLM protest turns into march, police block roads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau Black Lives Matter (BLM) Protest, turned into a march on May 31.
The protest started at Capaha Park, where it spread to the neighboring intersection.
About 100 to 150 protesters marched down Broadway towards the Mississippi River.
Cape Girardeau Police blocked off the downtown side streets to protect the peaceful protesters from traffic.
Traffic was redirected.
Once at the intersection of Broadway and Water St, there were speeches and chanting.
Then the protesters sat, and had a moment of silence for those whose who are victims of police violence.
The event is in honor of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.
