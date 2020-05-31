Armed robbery arrest in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 30, the Murray Police Department responded to the Marathon gas station at 801 Coldwater Road in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 9:47 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a male subject had approached the cashier, pulled out a knife, and demanded money as well as other items from the cashier.
Once he received the items, he fled the gas station.
Officers obtained a description of the subject, which led to the arrest of Justin Smith, 34, of Murray.
Justin Smith was lodged in the Calloway County Jail and charged with Robbery 1st degree.
