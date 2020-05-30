Southern IL group comes together to grow community garden project in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Ill. group comes together to grow community garden project in Cairo.
Volunteers with the Men of Power-Women of Strength group came together to grow a community garden by the Cairo High School on Saturday
Marcella Woodson says they will be able to involve the students in the Cairo School District and surrounding area to get hands on experience and learn about gardening.
Woodson says it's important to start with the younger generations to allow them the resources they need to thrive for a better tomorrow for the community.
"The reason we wanted to bring this program in is, for one, to be able to work with our youth," Men of Power-Women of Strength, Inc. Vice-President Marcella Woodson said. "Also to be able to allow to learn to garden, to learn agriculture and to even learn entrepreneurship through the things we grow here in the garden."
This will be for all grades throughout the school district where they will even be able to grow the food to put in their own cafeteria to eat.
"We have to start with the younger generations in these situations to allow them the resources they need to be able to plant the food, to grow the food and then be able to harvest it and get it out into the community. So it starts with them," Woodson said. "If they're taught properly and educated on these processes, that's a resource that we can have here in Cairo to alleviate some of the problems with being a food desert."
They decided to call the project CAIRGROW as a combination between Cairo and grow.
