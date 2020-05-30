Paducah Officials release statement after protests erupt across Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police, Commissioners, City Manger and the Mayor have released a statement on May 30.
Protests against the police shootings of Breonna Tayler and George Floyd have erupted across Kentucky.
Paducah Officials stated that they have no control over what happens in other parts of the country or state, but they are committed to a community police approach, an approach where the police officers get to know the community.
Officials wrote that the are committed to supporting the work of organizations like the NAACP and faith-based groups.
The statement ended with a call, “And we are committed to hearing your stories when you think we can do better. We are here. We are with you. And we are listening.”
