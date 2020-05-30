Gov. Parson declares state of emergency, activates Mo. National Guard

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency of Missouri on Saturday night and activated the Missouri National Guard.
The governor signed executive order 20-11 to declare a state of emergency due to civil unrest.
The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol stood ready to support local authorities.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Governor Mike Parson said.
He said citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and protest, and the State of Missouri was committed to protecting the lawful exercise of these rights.
Despite many peaceful assemblies, the governor said there were other events occurring throughout the state that created “conditions of distress and hazards to the safety, welfare and property of residents and visitors...”
“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” Governor Mike Parson said. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”
