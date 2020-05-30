First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A pleasant pattern will be in place for the entire weekend, with an upper ridge to our west giving us cooler and less humid northwest flow, at least briefly. Dew points will stay in the 50s, making for dry pleasant afternoons and most clear, comfortable overnights. Skies should stay mainly clear, although some high clouds may drift in from the northwest at times.
As we get into next week, the upper ridge currently west of us will move east and end up right over the region. Combined with a return to southerly surface winds, this will bring increasing temps and humidity levels. In fact by about Wednesday afternoon we may hit 90° officially for the first time. A minor tweak to the 7-day outlook is to increase the chance of showers/storms slightly, as models continue to hint at a weak frontal boundary sinking south into the region and stalling for a day or two about Thursday and Friday.
