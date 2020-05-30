First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

As we get into next week, the upper ridge currently west of us will move east and end up right over the region. Combined with a return to southerly surface winds, this will bring increasing temps and humidity levels. In fact by about Wednesday afternoon we may hit 90° officially for the first time! A minor tweak to the 7-day outlook is to increase the chance of showers/storms slightly, as models continue to hint at a weak frontal boundary sinking south into the region and stalling for a day or two by about Thursday and Friday. If this verifies, a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible but rainfall will likely be spotty.