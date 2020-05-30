First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We will finish out the weekend with pleasant conditions as we keep light northeast breezes going on Sunday. Afternoon highs may be a degree or two warmer tomorrow, but dew points/humidity will remain relatively low and skies mainly clear except for a few high clouds from time to time. As we start next week (and June) we will gradually get warmer and more humid.
As we get into next week, the upper ridge currently west of us will move east and end up right over the region. Combined with a return to southerly surface winds, this will bring increasing temps and humidity levels. In fact by about Wednesday afternoon we may hit 90° officially for the first time! A minor tweak to the 7-day outlook is to increase the chance of showers/storms slightly, as models continue to hint at a weak frontal boundary sinking south into the region and stalling for a day or two by about Thursday and Friday. If this verifies, a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible but rainfall will likely be spotty.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.