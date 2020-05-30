First Alert: A pleasant pattern for the weekend

(KFVS) - A pleasant pattern will be in place for the entire weekend.
An upper ridge to our west will bring a cooler and less humid northwest flow.
Dew points will stay in the 50s, making for dry pleasant afternoons and most clear, comfortable overnights.
Skies should stay mainly clear, although some high clouds may drift in from the northwest at times.
Next week, the upper ridge currently west of us will move east and end up right over the region.
With a return to southerly surface winds, expect increasing temps and humidity levels.
By Wednesday afternoon we may hit 90° officially for the first time.
The 7-day outlook has the chance of showers/storms slightly, as models continue to hint at a weak frontal boundary sinking south into the region and stalling for a day or two about Thursday and Friday.
