Williamson County courthouse reopens with restrictions

Williamson County, IL. (KFVS) -The last Friday of May starts Phase Three of Governor J.B. Pritzker reopening plan, but as things try to get back to normal not all places will handle business the same.
County Circuit Clerk, Andrew Wilson, said people coming to handle business at the courthouse can expect some changes starting June first .
“Typically on a traffic day you can have anywhere from a hundred to three hundred cases in the courthouse. We really can’t do that, now,” he said.
He said there will be 32 cases split between four different court rooms. He also explained how the court room will look,
“The attorneys, the general public will know to not go with in this range. That way the Judge isn’t in any harm’s way,” he said.
Wilson said some cases will be handled by a Zoom call, and he says judges will also have a easier way to do inmate hearings.
“We also had a close circuit television system that we’ve been working on. That would’ve been from one of our courtrooms here to the jail, which is next door. That will allow us to have first appearances and other hearings,” he said.
He also said they made changes to clerk desk. We have two offices where my employees interact with the general public and we’ve been wanting to get glass a barrier in front of those windows for protection,” he said.
He said you must abide by one simple rule before entering the courthouse. “They just want to keep the numbers down and everybody will be asked to wear a mask,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.