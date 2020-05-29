What you need to know May 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 29.
A chance of an isolated shower is possible this morning.
A cold front has started to slowly push into the Heartland.
Scattered rain and storms are possible, with higher chances in our central counties into Kentucky and Tennessee.
As the day progresses, clouds will start to clear out and there will be sunshine in most of the region by late afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
The weekend is looking fantastic! It will be dry and less humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Heat and humidity returns by the middle of next week. Temps could reach the low 90s.
- A third night of violent protest broke out in Minneapolis. Protesters torched a police station and violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul.
- At least seven people were shot when protests turned violent in Louisville, Ky. Demonstrators gathered to protest the deadly police shooting of a woman in her own home in March.
- A Fruitland firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Thursday.
- Illinois enters Phase 3 in reopening. Under the “Restore Illinois” plan, manufacturing and retail businesses can reopen, restaurants can reopen with outdoor seating only and small gatherings will be allowed.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is mandating long-term care facilities to test all residents and staff for COVID-19.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he is extending Phase 1 of the stat’es recovery plan until June 15.
- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing changes to coyote hunting and feral hog control.
- A Heartland teen saves his cousins from nearly drowning during a kayaking trip over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
- After a two-year absence, Necco Wafers will be returning to store shelves.
- A teenage girl in North Carolina couldn’t attend her high school prom because of the coronavirus outbreak, but she still had a special bash thrown just for her by a boy that she babysits.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.