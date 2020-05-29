West Kentucky Community & Technical College prepares for on-campus operations

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) received approval from the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) for its plan to begin stages of on-campus operations beginning Monday.
During this stage, most faculty and staff will continue to work remotely. All Summer Session 1 classes are online, and it's not too late to register for Summer 2 and fall classes.
College personnel will be returning on a limited basis at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC). The majority of summer classes are available online, so few students will be on campus. Individuals should contact the campus to find out what services are available before coming to campus.
"We want to bring our faculty, staff, students, and the public back to campus in the safest way possible while following CDC and state guidelines. That means we need to come back in phases," said WKCTC President Anton Reece. "We look forward to the time when all of our college community is together again, but we want to make sure we do so in the safest and healthiest manner possible."
WKCTC, along with the other 15 Kentucky community colleges and the System Office, has developed an on-campus operations plan and designated a Healthy at Work Officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. All employees are required to take online training on health and safety protocols before they are allowed to return to work.
The fall term begins August 17, and classes at the 16 colleges will be offered in a variety of formats. Colleges will offer fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if in-person classes must move online for a while, the transition will be easier for students. The colleges also will offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 12-week, and 8-week sessions.
"Because we don't have on-campus housing and our class sizes are small, we are a good option for students who may want to stay healthy at home this fall," KCTCS President Jay K. Box said. "Our classes transfer seamlessly to our four-year partners, and we've always been the top provider of workforce training in Kentucky."
Safety guidelines for all people on campus include temperature self-checks and other health evaluations, social distancing inside and outside of all facilities, required face-covering/mask, and other specific recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive signage reminding people of safety practices will be placed throughout any open buildings.
WKCTC and KCTCS will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and update college plans based on any changes from the governor's office, the White House, CPE, and the CDC.
Registration for summer and fall classes is underway. Current and prospective students can enroll online or call WKCTC at 270-534-3435 for more information.
