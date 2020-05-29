Two dead in Carmi shooting

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - At around 11:10 a.m., on May 29, the Carmi police department was dispatched to 1604 Hillcrest Ave.
A family member reported the shooting to police after they had stopped by the home, when the man and woman had not answered their phones.
When police arrived, they found a 71 year-old woman dead in a car in the driveway and a 72 year-old man dead inside the home.
Both the man and the woman had gunshot wounds.
The case remains under investigation, autopsies are scheduled later in the week.
The police believe this to be an isolated incident.
