SIU condemns hateful comments made by a former student athlete on social media

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is condemning a social media post they said was made by a former student athlete.
SIU said the former student made extremely offensive and hateful comments in a post, which do not reflect the values of the institution.
In a tweet Saluki Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan and SIU Baseball Head Coach Lance Rhodes said the comments made in a video posted by the former SIU student and graduating member of the university’s baseball program was appalling and goes against everything they and the school stands for.
The athletic leaders are calling for all Salukis to unite in continuing to promote racial equality, diversity and tolerance.
The university is urging the community to stand with them in their mission for diversity and inclusion.
In a social media post SIU tweeted “Now, more than ever, we need to come together to oppose racism through education and constructive action.”
SIU said they will continue to focus on creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere on campus and in the classroom.
