Simple act of kindness helps Heartland mom go back to work

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As many folks around the Heartland are heading back to work, there might be a new level of stress.
One Heartland 11-year-old’s surprise note to his mom helped her take on her first day back.
“I hope you will have an amazing first day back, and I love you so much, and I’ll miss you," said Ethan Adams reading the note he wrote to his mom.
“Oh my gosh whenever I read it, I cried," said Bethany Adams, Ethan’s mom.
Adams said it’s stressful to be at the hair salon with clients after almost two months at home with her son.
“It was really hard to think like am I gonna get it, am I gonna bring this home, or everybody at the salon are they gonna get it? You just really don’t know," she said.
“You’re going to have to make some adjustments and just realizing that maybe you will be fearful," said Dr. Sharon Braun, the Director of Public Relations and a licensed professional counselor with Community Counseling Center. “Definitely that separation is going to have that impact and for example if its the parents at home and their children, I think to have that conversation ahead of time.”
If you’re having negative thoughts, she recommends asking yourself if those thoughts are realistic.
IF YOU'RE HAVING NEGATIVE THOUGHTS… SHE RECOMMENDS ASKING YOURSELF IF THEY'RE REALISTIC.
“Because when you change your thoughts, then you’re gonna change your mood. So that’s really key with life in general if you can be good to yourself,” said Dr. Braun.
Adams and her son turn to art, bike rides, and walks to de-stress.
“She helped me be able to have fun during the quarantine and be entertained during it,” said Ethan.
“Waking up everyday and knowing that we’re healthy and that we would like to stay that way, and we’ve just got to make the most of every day," said Adams.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.