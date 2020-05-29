2020 Shipyard Music Festival canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 3rd Annual Shipyard Music Festival scheduled for September has been canceled.
The organizers of the festival announced on Friday, May 28 that the event held in downtown Cape Girardeau was canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.
Organizers said planning an event on a large scale on an abbreviated timeline would not be fair to the artists, fans, vendors, sponsors, organizers or the City of Cape Girardeau.
The music festival had been planned for Sept. 25 through Sept. 26.
A line-up of performers had not been been announced.
Organizers stressed the Shipyard Music Festival would return in 2021.
