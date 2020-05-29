Nearly 225K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.

Nearly 225K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.
Currently, 9,184 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 409 deaths. (Source: Pixabay)
May 29, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 7:30 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 113 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Thursday, May 28.

Currently, 9,184 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 409 deaths.

At least 3,181 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Approximately 221,118 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Friday, May 29 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.