Murphysboro cancels annual Fourth of July celebration, closes Splash Pad for the season

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Park District announced what events and activities will be reopened, remain closed until a later date or canceled at their facilities due to COVID-19.
The park district said it has made the difficult decisions to cancel the annual Fourth of July Celebration this year and to keep the Splash Pad closed the remainder of the season.
The park board canceled the Fourth of July fireworks display and other activities held at Riverside Park because of the limit on crowd sizes and due to other communities making the same decision.
The board said keeping the Splash Pad at Longfellow Park closed was in the best interest of the public.
Playgrounds, the baseball diamond, bocce courts, and the dog park will also remain closed until Illinois reopens under Phase 4, which could begin on June 26.
Under Phase 3 of the “Restore Illinois” plan, the park district will be reopening the tennis courts at Longfellow Park and pavilions at Riverside Park.
Tennis players are requested to show up immediately prior to their the start of their game and to refrain from gathering after they finish playing. Further guidelines will be posted at the courts and can be viewed here. In addition to these changes, the restrooms and water fountains will be closed.
Patrons using the pavilions are asked to practice proper social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups larger than 10.
The park district said their parks will reopen this summer, eventually and they will provide as many recreational opportunities as they can through each phase of the state’s reopening plan.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.