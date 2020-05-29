Metropolis cancels 2020 Fourth of July fireworks

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Metropolis Fourth of July fireworks show and Hometown Celebration is canceled for 2020.
The event was originally scheduled for July 3, 2020.
“At this time, we simply do not know if large gatherings will be allowed on the 4th of July, so we are erring on the side of caution for the safety of our community,” says Mayor Billy McDaniel.
Thousands of residents and visitors gather on the banks of the Ohio River to enjoy the firework show, and many attend the Hometown Celebration.
The proceeds from the Hometown Celebration are the primary fundraiser for the annual Back to School Supply Drive.
“Canceling was a tough decision to make as the Hometown Celebration is a time for our community to come together and celebrate. Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel will donate $4,000 to the Back to School Supply Drive, which helps provide school supplies for children in the area,” said Chad Lewis, coordinator for the Hometown Celebration.
“This year has been tough for tourism in Metropolis as we have had to cancel all of our summer events. We are planning to come back better and stronger than ever in 2021,” said Trish Steckenrider, Executive Director for the GMCVB.
