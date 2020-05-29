MDC proposes changes regarding coyote hunting and invasive species control

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing changes to the Wildlife Code of Missouri in regards to coyote hunting and feral hog control.
The proposed changes are in response to citizen requests to the Regulations Committee to use night vision, infrared, thermal imagery equipment or artificial light to hunt coyotes and from landowners to allow their authorized representatives to use night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment without prior approval from a conservation agent to address damage caused by feral hogs.
Additionally, the proposal allows properly licensed hunters to use artificial light, night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment in conjunction with other legal hunting methods to pursue and take coyotes from Feb. 1 through March 31.
“MDC proposed this specific time frame to allow these methods for predator hunting based on several factors,” explained MDC Deputy Director of Resource Management Mike Hubbard. “It’s a time when most bucks have shed their antlers, which minimizes the threat of poaching. It also occurs after Jan. 31 when other furbearer seasons have closed, such as badger, bobcat, and fox.”
MDC notes that property owners and their representatives can still use night vision, infrared, thermal imaging equipment, or artificial light to kill coyotes or other wildlife causing property damage at any time of the year with written authorization from a conservation agent.
The Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval to the proposed regulation changes during its May 28 meeting.
As part of the rule-making process, MDC is asking for public comment July 2 through July 31 at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z49.
The Commission will then consider input received and make a final decision to approve, amend, or withdraw the changes during its Sept. 4 meeting.
If approved, the anticipated effective date of the changes would be Nov. 30.
