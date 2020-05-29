Lane restrictions scheduled for U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Work zone restrictions on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge are scheduled to begin sometime during the week of June 1 for two rounds of projects.
During the first round, crews will be conducting levee maintenance along the U.S. 51 Kentucky approach levee and making road improvements from the end of the Willow Slough “Mile Long” Bridge to near the Minor Slough Bridge.
Drivers can expect an extended section of on-lane traffic with an alternating traffic flow, which will initially be controlled by flaggers. As the project progresses, traffic will be controlled by an automated signal.
The second round of work is expected to begin during the week of June 8. A specific start date will be announced at a later date.
In this next step, there will be an extended work zone restriction on the “Cairo” Bridge and an 8-foot- 6-inch maximum load width restriction.
Crews will be constructing a concrete deck overlay and replace joints.
The bridge work will be phased in segments, with one-lane traffic and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal.
Traffic delays are expected due to summer travel and the two extended sections of one-lane traffic.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a work zone speed limit will be strictly enforced. Law enforcement will be present.
The projects are expected to be completed by Oct. 1.
The Cairo Bridge carries approximately 4,700 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, Ky, and Cairo, Illinois. It connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that connects Illinois and Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.