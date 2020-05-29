Kroger adjusts hours for seniors, high-risk customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kroger is adjusting shopping hours for seniors and high-risk shoppers.
Beginning June 1, stores will block off Wednesdays between 6 to 8 a.m. or 7 to 8 a.m. based on the store for those customers.
“Our senior shoppers have reached out to let us know how important these designated hours are to them,” Kroger’s Louisville Division manager of corporate affairs Erin Grant said. “We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our more vulnerable community members.”
Kroger store hours have also been extended. Most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. or midnight.
