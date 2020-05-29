Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court scheduled to resume non-emergency cases

Chief Judge Tedeschi stated, “Although increased court operations in the Second Judicial Circuit are scheduled to resume on June 1, 2020, it is important that the health and safety of the court users and general public are adequately protected. Therefore, the Resident Circuit Judges of each county in the circuit have been instructed to follow the recommendations promulgated by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), local public health authorities, and the Illinois Supreme Court guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective court facilities.”