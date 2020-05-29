Illinois enters Phase 3 in reopening

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois enters into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan on Friday, May 29.
Under this next phase in reopening the state’s economy and social activities the Stay-At-Home order will be lifted after 11 weeks.
Manufacturers and retail businesses can begin to reopen, which includes restaurants with outdoor dining only, barbershops and salons.
Face coverings, social distancing, and informational health safety signage on site will be required in public spaces.
Summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and gatherings of small groups will also be allowed.
Phase 3 is expected to bring approximately 700,000 Illinoisans back to the workplace, a key step towards getting the Illinois economy back on track.
Gov. Pritzker said Illinois could move into Phase 4 of its statewide reopening plan on Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.