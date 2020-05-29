Herrin Fire Department to host a hazardous materials incident exercise

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, June 2, the Herrin Fire Department will be hosting a Hazardous Materials incident exercise with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 45 HazMat Team.
The exercise will take place in the area of 721 W. Herrin St. from around 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
During the exercise there will be multiple emergency vehicles and personnel.
This will be a simulated exercise and there will be no cause for concern.
Herrin Street will be unaffected by the exercise.
