Herrin Fire Department to host a hazardous materials incident exercise
By Ashley Smith | May 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:16 PM

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, June 2, the Herrin Fire Department will be hosting a Hazardous Materials incident exercise with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 45 HazMat Team.

The exercise will take place in the area of 721 W. Herrin St. from around 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the exercise there will be multiple emergency vehicles and personnel.

This will be a simulated exercise and there will be no cause for concern.

Herrin Street will be unaffected by the exercise.

