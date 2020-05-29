Gov. Parson extends Phase 1 of Missouri’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday, May 28 he is extending Phase 1 of Missouri’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan through June 15.
Phase 1 was tentatively scheduled to expire on Sunday.
Gov. Parson said the delay is not because the state has taken steps back in recovery, but that the extension will allow communities more time to prepare for Phase 2 in reopening.
Under Phase 1, businesses can remain open and social activities are allowed as long as social distancing requirements are followed.
Events, such as graduations, weddings, county fairs, summer schools and camps can still take place.
Missouri’s reopening plan is based on four pillars: testing, personal protective equipment, healthcare and prediction.
For more information on the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, click here.
