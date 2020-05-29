First Alert: One more chance for round of showers before drying out

(KFVS) - A chance of an isolated shower is possible this morning.
A cold front has started to slowly push into the Heartland.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says scattered rain and storms are possible this afternoon, with higher chances in our central counties into Kentucky and Tennessee.
As the day progresses, clouds will start to clear out and there will be sunshine in most of the region by late afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
The weekend is looking fantastic! It will be dry and less humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Heat and humidity returns by the middle of next week. Temps could reach the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.