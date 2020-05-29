First Alert Friday Forecast

As we get into next week an upper ridge will develop right over the top of us. This will result in dry and increasingly warm weather…with afternoon highs probably hitting 90° by about midweek. Rain chances look pretty low for most of the week unless a stray storm complex can ride in on the jet stream later in the week. The upside is a chance to dry out and for the rivers to finally trend downward. The downside is that we are looking to get into an extended period of hot, dry weather….with highs near 90, lows near 70, and not much chance of rain. This pattern looks to extend through the first weekend of June.