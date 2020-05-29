First Alert Friday Evening Outlook

As we get into next week an upper ridge will develop right over the top of us. This will result in dry but increasingly warm and humid weather…with afternoon highs probably hitting 90° by about midweek. Rain chances will remain very low until late next week, at least. A few models are showing the upper ridge weakening just enough by Thursday or Friday to allow a very weak frontal boundary to sink southward into the region. If this happens it could touch off a few thunderstorms….for now will carry just a slight chance due to uncertainties in this scenario. Otherwise, next week will be mostly hot, dry and increasingly steamy.