First Alert Friday Evening Outlook

The weather system that had been keeping the region humid and showery all week finally pushed east and out of the Heartland this afternoon….and the forecast going forward is looking much different. Northerly breezes are finally blowing in some slightly cooler and less humid (lower dewpoint) air. The weekend is looking dry and pleasant, with clear to partly cloudy skies and slightly below average temperatures…and virtually no chance of precipitation for a change.
As we get into next week an upper ridge will develop right over the top of us. This will result in dry but increasingly warm and humid weather…with afternoon highs probably hitting 90° by about midweek. Rain chances will remain very low until late next week, at least. A few models are showing the upper ridge weakening just enough by Thursday or Friday to allow a very weak frontal boundary to sink southward into the region. If this happens it could touch off a few thunderstorms….for now will carry just a slight chance due to uncertainties in this scenario. Otherwise, next week will be mostly hot, dry and increasingly steamy.
