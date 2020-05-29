COVID-19 recovery rate at 92% in Ill.

May 29, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 7:35 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, May 28 the COVID-19 recovery rate is 92 percent in the state.

The recovery rate has remained at this percentage for the past couple of days.

Currently, 115,833 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 5,186 deaths.

At least 829,966 have been tested for the virus in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

