COVID-19 recovery rate at 92% in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, May 28 the COVID-19 recovery rate is 92 percent in the state.
The recovery rate has remained at this percentage for the past couple of days.
Currently, 115,833 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19, including 5,186 deaths.
At least 829,966 have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.