Cooler and drier weather expected for the weekend

Finally, some drier and cooler weather settles into the Heartland tonight. And here’s the best news...it will actually stick around for the next few days. Tonight lows will dip into the 50s. Saturday will bring lots of sunshine to the Heartland. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 70s Sunday will be dry too, with highs back into the upper 70s. We will warm up slowly next week, and by the middle of the week highs will top out near 90 with feels like number in the mid 90s. The higher temperatures and higher dew points will bring small shower and thunderstorm chances back to the area too.