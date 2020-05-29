A Cold Front Moving In This Morning....

Clouds still across the Heartland this morning with the chance of an isolated shower possible. A cold front has started to move into our northwestern counties and will slowly progress further southeast through the day today. As it does, clouds will start to clear from west to east heading into the afternoon. Ahead of the front, scattered rain/storms are possible with the best chances occurring in our central counties into Kentucky and Tennessee this afternoon. The front should completely push through by the late afternoon and allow everyone to see sunshine by tonight. Gusts winds will accompany this front and may be as high as 20 mph. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.
A spectacular weekend ahead with temps in the mid to upper 70s, dry conditions, comfortable, and sunny!
We will carry on dry days in the forecast most of next week. However, mid-week the heat and humidity build again with temps in the low 90s!
-Lisa
