Cape Girardeau Police: Robbery suspect shoots self in holding room

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting suicide at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, a robbery suspect shot himself while he was being held inside of a holding room at the station early Friday morning, May 29.
Sgt. Hann said the 24-year-old had concealed a stolen gun on his person and was able to fire off one shot.
Jail staff and officers tried to render aid and called for additional medical personnel for help, but police said the man died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police have not identified the Jackson, Missouri man.
Police Chief Wes Blair stated the suspect brought the gun into the jail and he did not take it from any officer.
According to Chief Blair, the suspect was handcuffed at the time of his arrest, but he was not handcuffed while he was in the holding room.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said they will be conducting an internal investigation into the incident, but they have also the requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to head the primary investigation in the interest of transparency because the suspect died at their facility.
Blair tells us, “The results of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation could lead to anywhere from retraining to potential disciplinary action. But, we have got to wait for the results of that investigation.”
Sgt. Hann stated the suspect was taken into custody after officers responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway around 12:20 a.m. The suspect was also considered a person-of-interest in a recent weapon violations within the city.
