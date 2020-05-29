Cape Catfish 2020 season canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Catfish baseball players will not be taking the field this summer and the stands will remain empty.
The Prospect League announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on Friday, May 29.
According to the Cape Catfish, the cancellation of the season was due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.
Organizers of the league were not 100 percent sure about safety for fans and players across the five-state region where games are held.
Cape Catfish said they will select team members when school resumes in the fall for the 2021 season.
The team’s leaders wished much success to the players who made the 2020 roster and thanked the manager, coaches and the 11 returning players from the 2019 Western Division Championship club for their loyalty.
