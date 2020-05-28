Woman shot in the stomach inside her Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The shooting of a woman is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
According to police, a woman was shot in the stomach inside her home on the 200 block of S. Hanover shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Police said the woman was shot during a dispute with someone she knows.
The suspect took off from the home before police arrived.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Her condition is not known.
This is the third shooting within an eight hour period in Cape Girardeau.
A man was shot in the back in a parking lot at 45 South West End Boulevard Wednesday night and another man was shot multiple times outside of a home on the 400 block of S. Hanover St. early Thursday morning.
Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected or that the general public is in danger, but ask anyone with information about the investigations to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
