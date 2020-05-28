What you need to know May 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 28.
The rainy and stormy pattern in the Heartland continues today.
Isolated rain and storms are likely across southeast Missouri this morning.
By the afternoon, chances increase for more scattered showers and storms.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says stronger storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.
Peeks of sunshine are possible later in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A cold front with more rain and storms will push through Friday morning through early afternoon.
Once the front moves out, it will be less humid and sunny.
The weekend is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.
- Multiple fire crews were called to a fire at a solid waste management company in Delta, Missouri early Thursday morning.
- Cape Girardeau Police and emergency crews were called to a home on the 400 block of S. Hanover St. early Thursday morning. Details of the investigation are not clear.
- Shooting investigations are underway in Cape Girardeau, Harrisburg and Weakley County, Tenn.
- The mayor of Minneapolis has called for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
- The death toll from the coronavirus surpasses 100,000 in the United States.
- The Missouri National Guard has set up a COVID-19 testing site in Pemiscot County, Mo.
- SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July.
- A Good Samaritan in Massachusetts was caught on camera pulling a crash victim away from a burning vehicle.
- Ford has unveiled a new software tool that basically bakes COVID-19 and other germs to death inside the automaker’s Police Interceptor Utility vehicle.
- Beef 'O Brady’s in Cape Girardeau announced it will close its doors for good on Sunday, May 31.
